App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2020 06:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

USIBC urges govt to create COVID-19 budget to combat economic impact of pandemic

A top American advocacy group has suggested the Indian government to create a separate COVID-19 budget to support incremental financing needs to address the pandemic and its economic impact.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A top American advocacy group has suggested the Indian government to create a separate COVID-19 budget to support incremental financing needs to address the pandemic and its economic impact.

To fund these extraordinary expenditures and financing, the government, among other measures, should consider raising funds from the domestic market through special tax-free COVID-19 bonds, US-India Business Council said.

The recommendations are part of a detailed submission on fiscal, monetary and regulatory measures to Atanu Chakraborty, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and head of the Empowered Group on Economic and Welfare measures.

Close

The USIBC has also suggested financial and credit support to MSMEs; targeted financing for certain healthcare sector entities; short-term reforms to enhance farmer incomes; direct support for the aviation industry; interest and debt payment relief; customs duty and clearances reforms; to sustain Indian industry, enable firms to pay wages and save jobs, and help India's economy return to a powerful growth path.

related news

Observing that the aviation industry is facing significant revenue challenges as they remain grounded during the pandemic, USIBC called for measures to inject liquidity and provide support, including government guarantee to banks to facilitate low interest/zero-interest loans and  provide liquidity to airlines to run their operations once lockdown period is over.

It also suggested a reduction in parking, landing charges and airport fees for a period of 6-9 months as social distancing norms and precautions will increase the cost of operations for airlines and provision of additional airspace where possible.

USIBC also pitched for support to all employees in the aviation sector similar to wage support being provided to employees in MSME so that wage bills can be optimized and layoffs minimized.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 26, 2020 06:14 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #USIBC

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.