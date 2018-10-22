App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 09:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Use social media as weapon to expose opposition: Yogi Adityanath tells BJP's youth wing

Yogi further boasted that the state's security had improved under the BJP regime and youngsters, especially women were no longer afraid of venturing out at night.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked the BJYM members to use social media as a "weapon" to "expose" the opposition and popularise central and state governments' welfare schemes among people.

Addressing the inaugural session of the state working committee of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM)-- the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Yogi advised them to interview the beneficiaries of government schemes in the state and share them on social media.

"The youth should work on popularising central and state government schemes among people. The young generation should make social media their weapon," Yogi said.

Noting that "every youngster has a mobile", the chief minister stressed that there was a need to highlight the benefits of government schemes like Centre's Ujjwala Yojana and Saubhagya scheme and the state government's farmer loan waiver scheme among others.

"They should interview the beneficiaries and upload it on websites and social media. The opposition will get exposed by this," he said.

He further asked the BJYM to ensure that the saffron party has 3 crore members in the state so that the opposition-- Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) suffer a humiliating defeat in the 2019 general election.

"We all have to work together to increase the number of BJP workers to 3 crores before the Parliamentary election... if we succeed in doing that then Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Rahul Gandhi (Congress) and Mayawati (BSP) will not be able to even open their accounts in the state," he said.

Yogi further boasted that the state's security had improved under the BJP regime and youngsters, especially women were no longer afraid of venturing out at night.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 09:35 pm

