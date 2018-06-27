Use of diesel generators increased pollution levels in Gurgaon residential societies: CSE

The use of diesel generator (DG) sets increased pollution levels by over 30 percent in residential societies in Gurgaon, the CSE said, amid demands for concerted action to boost usage of solar rooftop panels.

The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) report revealed that solar rooftops (SRTs) are clean and cheaper alternatives to highly polluting DG sets.

"Per unit cost of electricity generated by DG is Rs 35 per unit (inclusive of the cost of the DG set), while SRT costs less than Rs 6 per unit," the study said.

The study shows that in societies in Gurgaon where DG sets were operated for several hours a day, PM2.5 and PM10 increased by over 30 percent compared to levels before the usage of DG sets.

"When DG usage exceeded eight hours, the PM levels were persistently high throughout the day – on an average PM2.5 and PM10 levels were 130 and 300; peak PM2.5 and PM10 levels were 300 and 1,900 respectively," it said.

Findings from another CSE research said pollution in residential societies from DG sets shows that they are widely used for power back-up during electricity cuts, causing a huge spike in air pollution levels in the local surroundings.

Chandra Bhushan, Deputy Director General, CSE said, "Diesel generator use in societies is causing an alarming increase in pollution levels with spikes of up to 15 times the safe levels".

The report further highlighted poor compliance with a 2016 HAREDA order, which mandated the installation of SRT by large industrial, commercial and institutional consumers.

However, less than five per cent of the 6,200 entities that were required to install rooftop solar systems have complied.

CSE's research found that most agencies such as HUDA, HSIIDC, Town and Country Planning have not incorporated the rooftop mandate into their regulations.