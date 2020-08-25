172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|us-yet-to-respond-to-india-on-mini-trade-deal-report-5754081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US yet to respond to India on mini trade deal: Report

Incumbent US President Donald Trump might push the deal's progress since he is under pressure to do something for the influential Indian American community ahead of elections in November

Moneycontrol News

India is awaiting a response from the US on a mini trade deal, since the Donald Trump administration is yet to respond on major aspects of the agreement.

An early-harvest bilateral trade pact should be signed soon, which will be followed up with detailed talks on a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA), commerce ministry officials told Business Standard.

The US has not yet committed to a broad deadline on the deal, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The trade deal is getting delayed due to sudden demands by the US such as the procurement of American dairy products and a more liberal data privacy policy, the report stated.

"But despite plans to keep it light, the proposed pact has become much bigger, with significant payout for both nations. The US continued its dogged determination to secure lower tariffs and broad market access for a range of goods — many of which need lengthy separate discussions. Both still don’t see eye to eye on Indian plans for data localisaton and tariffs on American farm products, crucial demands from US industry before the November elections," a trade analyst told the paper.

Incumbent US President Donald Trump might push the deal's progress since he is under pressure to do something for the influential Indian American community ahead of the election in November, sources told the publication.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 05:51 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #US

