App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 09:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

US 'working hard' with India to help grow its economy: Mike Pompeo

Pompeo's remarks came weeks after a delegation of the US Trade Representatives travelled to India for talks on a wide range of bilateral trade issues, in particular on tax and tariffs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The United States is "working hard" with the Indian government to provide the country with opportunities to grow its economy as part of the Trump administration's Indo-Pacific strategy, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.

Pompeo's remarks came weeks after a delegation of the US Trade Representatives travelled to India for talks on a wide range of bilateral trade issues, in particular on tax and tariffs.

"Our Indo-Pacific strategy is well on its way to bearing fruit for not only them but for the United States, and we have watched these coalitions build out. We're working hard with the Indian government to provide them with opportunities to grow their economy as well," Pompeo told reporters accompanying him on a tour to the Indo-pacific region.

Close

Earlier in the day, India's Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla said in Colorado that trade between the two countries has grown to USD 142 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 238 billion by 2025.

He said the next stage of growth will be driven by the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) in both the countries.

Specifically, the growth of SMEs in the digital marketplace present an ideal opportunity for increased India-US cooperation, he added.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 09:15 am

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.