US will continue partnering with India to promote transparent, rules-based trading system: Biden administration

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST

The United States and India share a dynamic and important trade and investment relationship, the US Trade Representative said in its President's 2023 Trade Policy Agenda.

The United States will continue to partner with India to tackle shared challenges, build resilient supply chains, and promote a transparent and rules-based trading system for market economies and democracies, the Biden Administration said.

In 2021, the two countries relaunched the Trade Policy Forum (TPF), which had not met since 2017, it said, adding that India and the US convened the 13th meeting of the TPF in Washington in January last year.

"Our governments discussed the tremendous potential for growth between our economies and how we can work together to bring a positive impact to working people in both countries," it said.