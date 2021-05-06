US Vice President Kamala Harris to deliver message of solidarity with people of India on May 7

Image: AP

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday will deliver a message of solidarity with the people of India, as the US partners with the country to save lives and hasten the end of the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department has said.

Harris is slated to deliver her address at the top of an online event Bolstering US COVID Relief Efforts in India: Perspectives from the Diaspora organised by the State Department.

Harris, 56, is the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected US Vice President.

Kamala Harris will provide an opening message on US solidarity with the people of India as we partner to save lives & hasten the end of the pandemic, the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department announced on Wednesday.

The event on Friday noon local time will be hosted by Ervin Massinga, senior advisor in the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Massinga will provide an overview of the US government's relief efforts and panelists will discuss commercial and civil society-led efforts to address the current emergency, what support will be needed to re-open India after the second wave, and how they can align efforts to bring the two countries closer together moving forward.

Harris's remarks would be followed by a panel discussion featuring diaspora leaders including Virginia State Senator Ghazala Hashmi; Lata Krishnan from American Indian Foundation; Indiaspora founder M R Rangaswami and Gunisha Kaur, Assistant Professor at Weill Cornell Medicine, Medical Director, Weill Cornell Center for Human Rights.