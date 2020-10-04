US varsities mull waiving off GRE requirement to woo Indian students

Universities in the United States are taking a step forward to convince foreign students, including from India, to apply despite the US being the worst affected country by COVID-19. Most of the varsities have even waived the Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) norms for their programmes, while several others are offering remote learning options.

Apart from the relaxed GRE requirements, the University of Michigan-Flint is offering a hybrid mode of studying for the students not immediately willing to travel to the US. They are also wooing computer science graduates especially by assuring all engineering and CS graduate internships will be paid, a university representative told the Times of India.

Chatham University is also not prioritising the GRE, although much of its teaching schedule is unaffected. "We only offer two fully online programs: Healthcare Informatics and MBA. While some are considered a hybrid, most of these programs are on-ground," university representative Alyssa Bixby told the daily.

Though some US universities are waiving off the norms for GRE for admissions, others wish to continue with the old procedure. One of them is Carey Business School, under Johns Hopkins University, which stated that they will continue to accept at-home or online versions of required exams. These include Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) iBT special home edition, International English Language Testing System (IELTS) indicator, Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) online and GRE at home.

Among other details, universities in the US are even considering waiving off test score requirements for all applicants to part-time programs for the Spring 2021 term, in which students start the year in March or April. However, the requirements for the more traditional Fall 2021 intake are yet to be decided.