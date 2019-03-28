App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 08:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

US takes note of India's anti-missile test, expresses concern over space debris

India shot down one of its satellites in space with an anti-satellite missile to demonstrate this complex capability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced, making it only the fourth country to have used such a weapon after the US, Russia and China.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The US has said it has taken note of India's anti-satellite missile test, but expressed concern over the issue of space debris.

India shot down one of its satellites in space with an anti-satellite missile to demonstrate this complex capability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced, making it only the fourth country to have used such a weapon after the US, Russia and China.

“The state department saw PM Modi's statement that announced India's anti-satellite test,” a State Department spokesperson told PTI Wednesday.

To a question, the spokesperson also said that as part of "our strong strategic partnership with India, we will continue to pursue shared interests in space and scientific and technical cooperation, including collaboration on safety and security in space.”

related news

However, the spokesperson, expressed concern over the issue of space debris.

“The issue of space debris is an important concern for the U.S. government. We took note of Indian government statements that the test was designed to address space debris issues,” the spokesperson said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the test was done in the lower atmosphere to ensure there is no space debris. "Whatever debris that is generated will decay and fall back onto the earth within weeks," it said.

The MEA has also come out with a 10-point explainer to say the anti-satellite missile test was carried out to verify India's capability to safeguard space assets and that it was not directed against any country.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 07:45 am

tags #India #missile #Narendra Modi #US

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Boeing Unveils Fix for Flight System 18 Days After Ethiopian Airlines ...

Martial Arts Fighter, Bhojpuri Debut & Dream Role: Lucknow Man, Gang A ...

IPL 2019 | Ashwin's Mankad of Buttler Not in Right Spirit: MCC

After Pramod Sawant Drops Deputy, Goa Ministers Skip ex-MGP Member's S ...

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira's Picture With This Mystery Man is Breaking ...

News18 Daybreak | EC Sets up Panel to Examine PM Modi's 'Mission Shakt ...

US Draft Resolution Blacklisting Masood Azhar May Cause UN Clash With ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Indian-American Professor to Feature in Morgan Freeman's 'The Story of ...

What happens if there is another terror attack before the Lok Sabha el ...

Raghuram Rajan questions Narendra Modi's minimum government,maximum go ...

Mission Shakti: By adding anti-satellite weapon to arsenal, India has ...

General elections 2019: Congress' income scheme is a political necessi ...

Political ad spend on Facebook rises to over Rs 8 crore; BJP supporter ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be in red on negative g ...

RBI likely to cut repo rate by 25 bps, says Goldman Sachs

Top brokerage calls for Thursday: HSBC bearish on Lupin; Emkay cuts M& ...

From April 1, shares can be transferred in demat form only, says Sebi

Sterling Biotech Rs 8,100 cr bank fraud: ED claims Sandesara family mi ...

Donald Trump tells Russia 'to get out' of Venezuela, warns of sending ...

Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrati ...

Google Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL leaked with 64 GB storage, Iris colour op ...

Congress yet to take call on AAP alliance: Divided Delhi unit, compuls ...

India Open 2019: Journeyman Subhankar Dey revels in giant-killing act ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: Small-budget films must look to OTT platforms ...

Notebook: Salman Khan's special screening attracted all his well wishe ...

Is Vidya Balan playing Mayawati on the silver screen?

NO! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor cannot get married on April 19th!

Salman Khan and Salim Khan spotted at Notebook's special screening!

Shah Rukh Khan's love for Gauri on World Theatre Day remains unparalle ...

Arjun Kapoor to wed Malaika Arora in April? Boney Kapoor rubbishes rep ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Andre Russell, Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa star ...

Rajpal Yadav recalls his time in Tihar Jail and is happy about what he ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.