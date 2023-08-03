US supports direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern

The United States supports direct dialogue between India and Pakistan, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.
"As we have long said, we support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern. That has long been our position," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.
