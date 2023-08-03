English
    US supports direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern

    "As we have long said, we support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern. That has long been our position," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

    PTI
    August 03, 2023 / 06:42 AM IST
    The United States supports direct dialogue between India and Pakistan, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.

    "As we have long said, we support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern. That has long been our position," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 06:40 am

