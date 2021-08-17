US state secretary Antony Blinken talks to India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar about situation in Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar [Image: Reuters]

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar about the recent developments in Afghanistan.

The Taliban on Sunday seized the last major city outside of Kabul held by the country's central government, cutting off the Afghan capital to the east.

Taliban insurgents began moving towards Kabul following the overnight collapse of the two remaining cities of Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the two top diplomats discussed the situation in Afghanistan.

Soon afterwards, India''s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar tweeted, "Discussed latest developments in Afghanistan with @SecBlinken. Underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. Deeply appreciate the American efforts underway in this regard."