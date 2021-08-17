MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

US state secretary Antony Blinken talks to India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar about situation in Afghanistan

The Taliban on Sunday seized the last major city outside of Kabul held by the country''s central government, cutting off the Afghan capital to the east.

Moneycontrol News
August 17, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar [Image: Reuters]

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar [Image: Reuters]

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar about the recent developments in Afghanistan.

The Taliban on Sunday seized the last major city outside of Kabul held by the country's central government, cutting off the Afghan capital to the east.

Follow our Live pdates on Afghanistan crisis

Taliban insurgents began moving towards Kabul following the overnight collapse of the two remaining cities of Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the two top diplomats discussed the situation in Afghanistan.

Soon afterwards, India''s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar tweeted, "Discussed latest developments in Afghanistan with @SecBlinken. Underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. Deeply appreciate the American efforts underway in this regard."

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Aug 17, 2021 08:24 am

