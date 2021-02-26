US State Department welcomes India-Pakistan joint statement on ceasefire

File image: Indian Army soldiers patrol at the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan in Poonch, about 250 kilometres from Jammu. (Image: AP Photo/Channi Anand)

The United States Department of State said it welcomes the joint statement issued by India and Pakistan on the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC).

"When it comes to the US role, we continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern. We certainly welcome the arrangement that was announced that will take place – go into effect, I should say, on February 25," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a press briefing.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also said the US welcomed the joint statement, calling it "a positive step towards greater peace and stability in South Asia".

On February 25, in a joint statement, India and Pakistan said they had agreed to "strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors" with effect from February 24-25 midnight.

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact, the statement said.

"In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGMOs agreed to address each other's core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence. Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021," the joint statement said.

The joint statement came a day after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Kashmir is the only dispute with India and it can only be resolved through dialogue.