US stands with India in its effort to defend its sovereignty and liberty: Mike Pompeo on Galwan Valley clash

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is visiting New Delhi, offered his country's support for India in its effort to 'defend its sovereignty', NDTV reported.

Pompeo's comments came in reference to the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley after a clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in June.

After a visit to Delhi's National War Memorial, he said, "We paid our respect to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the Galwan Valley recently. US will stand with India in its efforts to defend its sovereignty and its liberty."

Pompeo arrived in New Delhi on October 26 along with Defence Secretary Mark Esper for an annual strategic dialogue at a time of heightened tension in the region, with Indian troops confronting Chinese forces along the disputed Himalayan border.

According to report in Hindustan Times, Pompeo slammed China, saying, “The US and India are taking steps to strengthen our cooperation against all manner of threats and not just those posed by the Chinese Communist Party. Last year, we have expanded our cooperation on cyber issues. Our navies have held joint exercises in the Indian Ocean.”

Pompeo accused China’s ruling party for not following the rule of law and transparency. “Our leaders and citizens see with increasing clarity that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is no friend to democracy, rule of law, transparency... I’m glad to say India and the US are taking all steps to strengthen cooperation against all threats and not just those posed by CCP.”

In June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese troops, hardening the mood in India against China and driving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to seek closer military ties with the United States.