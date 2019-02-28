App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 09:24 AM IST

US Secy Mike Pompeo calls NSA Ajit Doval, extends full support to India against cross-border terror

Pompeo also reiterate United States’ call for Pakistan to abide by United Nations Security Council commitments to deny terrorist safe havens and block their access to funds.

United States Secretary of State Michael (Mike) Pompeo spoke to National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on February 27 and extended full support to India, according to a report by News18.

The Pompeo-Doval call lasted for around 25 minutes in which Pompeo reportedly said that cross-border terrorism such as the attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, poses a grave threat to the security of the area.

Pompeo also reiterate United States’ call for Pakistan to abide by United Nations Security Council (UNSC) commitments to deny terrorist safe havens and block their access to funds.

According to a report by CNBC-TV18, Doval shared inputs on the choice of targets for India’s pre-emptive, non-military strike.

Also read: India, Pakistan should avoid further military action: Pentagon

US had earlier urged Pakistan to abide by its UNSC commitments. The US statement had come after India on February 28 handed over to Pakistan a dossier on specific details of involvement of the Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) in the Pulwama terror as also the presence of camps of the UN-proscribed terror outfit in that country.

“Cross-border terrorism, such as the recent attack on India's CRPF on February 14, poses a grave threat to the security of the region. We reiterate our call for Pakistan to abide by its United Nations Security Council commitments to deny terrorists safe haven and block their access to funds,” a State Department spokesperson said.

Pompeo had on February 27 spoken to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj as well as Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
