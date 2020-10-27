172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|us-secretary-of-state-mike-pompeo-defence-secretary-mark-esper-meet-nsa-ajit-doval-6022121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 01:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defence Secretary Mark Esper meet NSA Ajit Doval

The meeting took place ahead of the third edition of 2+2 ministerial dialogue. Esper and Pompeo arrived here on Monday for the crucial talks aimed at further boosting the defence and security ties between the two countries.

PTI

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper on Tuesday held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, covering key aspects of growing strategic ties between the two countries. Issues of strategic importance were discussed at the meeting, sources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate talks with their US counterparts on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, both the top US administration officials visited the National War Memorial and paid tributes to India's fallen heroes.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 12:53 pm

