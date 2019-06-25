App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 10:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in India

Pompeo's visit comes ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, which will be held in Osaka, Japan from June 28-29.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived here on June 25 to hold talks with the top Indian leadership -- the first high-level visit from any country following the Lok Sabha polls.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pompeo will hold talks on June 26 with India's purchase of S-400 missile defence systems from Russia, terrorism, H1B visas, trade and the situation arising out of US sanctions on buying oil from Iran likely to be on the table, along with a host of other issues.

Pompeo's visit comes ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, which will be held in Osaka, Japan from June 28-29.

Close

Pompeo will also have a working lunch with Jaishankar and call on Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday.

He will meet Indian and US business leaders in a roundtable format and deliver a policy speech at the India International Centre here.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 10:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mike Pompeo #S Jaishankar #World News

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.