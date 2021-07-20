US secretary of state Antony Blinken likely to visit India in next few weeks: Report

Blinken is expected to hold discussions with Indian authorities on a range of issues ranging from the Indo-Pacific region to the Afghanistan situation during the visit. Image: Reuters

US secretary of state Antony Blinken is likely to visit India in the next few weeks. Blinken is expected to hold discussions with Indian authorities on a range of issues ranging from the Indo-Pacific region to the Afghanistan situation during the visit.

The visit of the US secretary of state will also help prepare for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed bilateral visit to the US later this year, sources told Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

According to the report, the Quad action plan is likely to dominate the discussion with his Indian counterpart.

During the last virtual meeting of Quad in March this year, the leaders finalised a landmark initiative under which investments will be made in India to create additional production capacities to roll out a billion coronavirus vaccine doses by 2022 for exports to the Indo-Pacific region.

The move is being seen as a significant step to counter China's expanding vaccine diplomacy.

In the meeting, the Quad leaders also decided to create three working groups in areas of vaccine, climate crisis and critical and emerging technology.

Besides, the evolving situation in Afghanistan and the growing dominance of Taliban, peace talks are also likely to be discussed during Blinken’s trip to India.

Discussions of COVID-19 vaccine supplies to India from US will also figure in the talks, as per the report.