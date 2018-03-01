App
Feb 28, 2018 09:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

US says India, Pakistan would have to sit and talk on border tension

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India and Pakistan need to sit and talk about their ongoing border tension, the Trump Administration said.

"We think that both sides would certainly have to sit down and have talks about that," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference.

She was responding to a question on what role the US can play to ease down the tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

"The enduring tension between the nuclear powers of India and Pakistan remains unreconciled," General Joseph Votel, Commander of the US Central Command, said in his testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pakistan #US

