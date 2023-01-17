US says addressing business visa issues for Indians
The United States has taken steps to resolve serious challenges to issuing business visas to Indians following the COVID-19 pandemic, Arun Venkataraman, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets, said at a conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.
PTI
January 17, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST
