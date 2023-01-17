English
    US says addressing business visa issues for Indians

    The United States has taken steps to resolve serious challenges to issuing business visas to Indians following the COVID-19 pandemic, Arun Venkataraman, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets, said at a conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.

    PTI
    January 17, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST
