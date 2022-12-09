English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    US relationship with India is strong: White House

    "We see it as a strong relationship. President (Joe) Biden and all levels of US government are in touch with our Indian partners or their counterparts," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

    PTI
    December 09, 2022 / 07:03 AM IST
    US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The White House believes that the relationship between India and the United States is strong, a presidential spokesperson said Thursday.

    "We see it as a strong relationship. President (Joe) Biden and all levels of US government are in touch with our Indian partners or their counterparts," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

    "The US relationship with India is strong. That's what we believe," she said in response to a question.

    "We are grateful for their leadership at the last G-20, and look forward to working closely with India as they're new chair of the G-20. So, we also look forward to continue working with India on a range of important regional and global issues as well," Jean-Pierre said.

    The spokesperson said the Biden Administration continues to seek the confirmation of Los Angele Mayor Eric Garcetti as the US Ambassador to India.

    "We want to see that happen quickly, who was voted...with strong bipartisan support to serve as ambassador to India. We don't have any updates on timing, but we'll continue to push that forward," Jean-Pierre said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #White House
    first published: Dec 9, 2022 07:05 am