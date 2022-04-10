US President Joe Biden to virtually meet Prime Minister Modi on April 11

US President Joe Biden will be virtually meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 11 to discuss matters on ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

The leaders will advance ongoing conversations about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure.

President Biden will also continue consultations on the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets.

The virtual meeting precedes the U.S.India 2+2 Ministerial between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. The last time the President spoke to PM Modi was in March with other Quad Leaders.

The 2+2 Ministerial on April 11 is the first such meeting between the two countries under the Biden Administration. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, told reporters at a press conference that both sides will continue close consultations on the consequences of President Putin's brutal war against Ukraine and mitigate the impact by addressing energy and food prices.

There has been some disquiet in Washington over India's position on the Ukraine crisis as well as its decision to procure discounted Russian oil. Asserting that India is strongly against the Russia-Ukraine conflict as no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that if New Delhi has chosen aside, it is the side of peace and an immediate end to violence.

"He (Biden) expects that at this 2+2, Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin, will continue driving forward our work with India and our shared goals in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world, Psaki said.

India, the US, and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open, and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the region.

(With inputs from PTI)