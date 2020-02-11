US President Donald Trump will visit India on February 24-25: White House

The trip will be Trump's first to the world's largest democracy since he took office. Trump will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit, a White House spokesman said.
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump will visit India on February 24-25, the White House said in a statement on Monday.
The trip will be Trump's first to the world's largest democracy since he took office. Trump will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit, a White House spokesman said.
First Published on Feb 11, 2020 08:05 am