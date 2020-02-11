US President Donald Trump to visit India on February 24-25

US President Donald Trump will be visiting India from February 24-25, the White House announced on February 10.

Trump, who will be on his first visit to India as the US president, will have stops in New Delhi and Gujarat.

In a statement, the White House said that Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will make the trip to "strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership".

The White House said that Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked by telephone over the weekend.

The two leaders have pursued a close relationship, with PM Modi visiting in September and hosting Trump at a huge rally in Houston, Texas, dubbed "Howdy, Modi!"

