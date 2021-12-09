MARKET NEWS

English
US OKs new COVID-19 antibody drug for high-risk patients

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use Wednesday to the drug combo made by AstraZeneca.

PTI
December 09, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST
Omicron variant [Representative image]

U.S. officials have authorized a new COVID-19 antibody drug for people with serious health problems or allergies who can’t get adequate protection from vaccination.

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use Wednesday to the drug combo made by AstraZeneca.

The drug could benefit cancer patients, organ transplant recipients and people with severe allergies to vaccinations. Health experts estimate about 2% to 3% of the U.S. population falls into that group.

Other antibody drugs are used to treat COVID-19 or prevent infection after possible exposure to the virus. The new AstraZeneca drug is intended for long-term prevention, not a treatment.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Omicron #World News
first published: Dec 9, 2021 07:48 am

