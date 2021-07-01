MARKET NEWS

US needs to send critical medical supplies to India: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi

Krishnamoorthi applauded the passage of the resolution, which he co-sponsored, recognising the devastating impact of COVID-19 in India.

PTI
July 01, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST
Raja Krishnamurthy

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has welcomed the unanimous passage of a House resolution that urged the Biden administration to send critical medical supplies to India amid the second wave of coronavirus.

As a member of the India Caucus, Congressman Krishnamoorthi supports US efforts to mitigate the pandemic on a global scale, especially in countries most impacted, such as India.

In order to further the efforts of this resolution, he has also introduced the bicameral Nullifying Opportunities for Variants to Infect and Decimate (NOVID) Act to expand the US global vaccination efforts.

The NOVID Act will scale up manufacturing capacity to produce eight billion vaccine doses, immunise 60 per cent of the population in the 92 COVAX countries, including India, and establish a global disease surveillance network to protect against future pandemics.

"This vote shows that support for global vaccination and for India, is an overwhelmingly bipartisan sentiment in the US House of Representatives. I’m pleased that my colleagues and I were able to pass H.Res.402 to express our nations’ need to support countries like India, which have been significantly impacted by devastating COVID-19 case rates,” Krishnamoorthi said.

"That is why I’ve also introduced my NOVID Act to expand the role of the United States in ensuring that vaccinations make it into people’s arms across the globe. This will end the pandemic faster and protect the tremendous progress that the United States has made by limiting the chance of a dangerous COVID-19 mutation developing overseas. This is a global pandemic that requires a global response," he added.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Raja Krishnamurthi #US
first published: Jul 1, 2021 08:11 am

