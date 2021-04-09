US Navy conducts patrol in Indian waters without prior consent

USS John Paul Jones Image: WIkimedia Commons/Joseph Pol Sebastian Gocong)

In an unexpected move, the United States Navy's 7th Fleet said it conducted Freedom of Navigation Operations within India's exclusive economic zone, off the Lakshadweep Islands, without prior consent.

The patrol was done to challenge India's "excessive maritime claims".

"On April 7, 2021 (local time) USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) asserted navigational rights and freedoms approximately 130 nautical miles west of the Lakshadweep Islands, inside India's exclusive economic zone, without requesting India's prior consent, consistent with international law."

"India requires prior consent for military exercises or maneuvers in its exclusive economic zone or continental shelf, a claim inconsistent with international law. This freedom of navigation operation ("FONOP") upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging India's excessive maritime claims."

The Indian Navy or the Ministry of External Affairs are yet to respond to the US 7th Fleet's statement.

India and the US are strategic allies, and have conducted joint naval exercises.

US, India, Japan, and Australia are members of the Quad, which is viewed as a counter to China.

"We conduct routine and regular Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs), as we have done in the past and will continue to in the future. FONOPs are not about one country, nor are they about making political statements," the US 7th Fleet said.