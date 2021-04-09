English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE:Don’t miss the Pharma Industry Conclave where top experts will discuss Imperatives for Digital Success in the Next Normal at 3.30pm today. Click here:
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

US Navy conducts patrol in Indian waters without prior consent

India and the US are strategic allies, and often conduct joint naval exercises.

Moneycontrol News
April 09, 2021 / 01:40 PM IST
USS John Paul Jones Image: WIkimedia Commons/Joseph Pol Sebastian Gocong)

USS John Paul Jones Image: WIkimedia Commons/Joseph Pol Sebastian Gocong)


In an unexpected move, the United States Navy's 7th Fleet said it conducted Freedom of Navigation Operations within India's exclusive economic zone, off the Lakshadweep Islands, without prior consent.

The patrol was done to challenge India's "excessive maritime claims".

"On April 7, 2021 (local time) USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) asserted navigational rights and freedoms approximately 130 nautical miles west of the Lakshadweep Islands, inside India's exclusive economic zone, without requesting India's prior consent, consistent with international law."

"India requires prior consent for military exercises or maneuvers in its exclusive economic zone or continental shelf, a claim inconsistent with international law. This freedom of navigation operation ("FONOP") upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging India's excessive maritime claims."

The Indian Navy or the Ministry of External Affairs are yet to respond to the US 7th Fleet's statement.

Close

Related stories

India and the US are strategic allies, and have conducted joint naval exercises.

US, India, Japan, and Australia are members of the Quad, which is viewed as a counter to China.

"We conduct routine and regular Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs), as we have done in the past and will continue to in the future. FONOPs are not about one country, nor are they about making political statements," the US 7th Fleet said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #US
first published: Apr 9, 2021 01:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.