US looking forward to hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says Joe Biden admin official

The United States is looking forward to hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming state visit in June, with much to discuss with him on trade and climate related issues, the Biden Administration said Thursday.

"We very much look forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi and members of the Indian government at this next upcoming state visit," State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at his daily news conference.

The United States, he said, has an important partnership with India.

"We look forward to continuing to take steps to deepen that.

"This next state visit will be an immense opportunity to talk about a number of shared priorities, including addressing the climate crisis, addressing trade issues, deepening our security cooperation, and a number of other areas as well," Patel said in response to a question.