US likely to send 3-4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to India via COVAX

COVID-19 vaccine donation from the United States is set to reach India within the next few days. US is likely to send around 3-4 million doses of the vaccine via COVAX, sources told CNBC TV18.

Moreover, India will also receive doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine via COVAX after the legal formalities are completed in India, sources told CNBC TV18. Moderna COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in June end.

President Joe Biden had in June announced the US' plan to distribute 80 million coronavirus vaccine doses before July, with 75 percent of shots disbursed via the COVAX program.

In a fact sheet, the White House said that for the doses shared through COVAX, Washington would prioritize countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, South and Southeast Asia, and Africa as it aims to help stave off fresh surges of infections.

Biden had earlier pledged to export 60 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries around the world. It was later bumped up to 80 million.

According to the US plan, of its first 25 million doses, about seven million are allocated for Asia, especially India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Vietnam.

COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, abbreviated as COVAX, is a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines directed by Gavi.

Gavi, a public-private partnership, manages the program along with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, the WHO and UNICEF, the U.N. children’s agency that helps deploy doses once they get delivered to recipient countries in the COVAX program.