US intelligence report had warned of terror attack in India 15 days before Pulwama

According to a report released by the United States of America, heated Indo-Pak relations were anticipated by the US intelligence ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled in a few weeks.

The report titled Worldwide Threat Assessment, released by US Director of National Intelligence Daniel R Coats on January 29 this year, said “cross-border terrorism, firing across the Line of Control (LoC)” will continue to strain “India Pakistan relations at least through May 2019, the deadline for the Indian election, and probably beyond”.

The report also attributed “divisive national elections in India” and “Islamabad’s perception of its position with the US relative to India” to strained ties between the two nations.

Despite India and Pakistan’s effort to build confidence and re-committing to the 2003 ceasefire along the disputed Kashmir border, cross-border firing and continued terrorist attacks is resulting in reduced political will to seek rapprochement, the report pointed out.

“Political manoeuvering resulting from the Indian national elections will further constrain” opportunities for improving ties, the report further said.

In addition, the study has anticipated increased risk of communal violence during the Lok Sabha elections if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP “stresses on Hindu nationalist schemes”. It was of the view that “Hindu nationalist state leaders might view a Hindu nationalist campaign as a signal to incite low-level violence to animate their supporters”.

The report emphasized, “Increasing communal clashes could alienate Indian Muslims and allow Islamist terrorist groups in India to expand their influence.”

The US Intelligence report seems to hold water in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack killing 40 CRPF jawans. The terror attack, that took place in the afternoon of February 14, was carried out by Masood Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The JeM is a banned terror outfit said to operate from the Pakistani soil and allegedly backed by the Pakistani authorities.

The Pulwama attack heated tension between the two neighbouring countries with India resorting to an unprecedented air strike in Balakot, deep inside of Pakistan, targeting a JeM training centre and killing several terrorists.

In response to the February 26 Balakot air strike, Pakistan retaliated by sending its aircraft in the Indian airspace. In the engagement that ensued between the countries, an Indian MiG fell into the Pakistani territory, leading to Wing Commander Abhinandan being captured.