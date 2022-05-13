US in close touch with India on standing up against Russian aggression: White House

The United States continues to be in close touch with India about its efforts to rally the world to stand up against Russian aggression, the White House said on Thursday.

"We continue to remain in close touch with India about our efforts to rally the world to stand up against Russian aggression. That means implementing and abiding by sanctions that have been put in place," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference. US Deputy Security Advisor Dileep Singh recently took a trip to India to have a conversation about that, she said.

"We continue to encourage countries to speak out about Russian aggression. And obviously on COVID-19, we have been an important partner with India in providing supply and vaccines in their times of need over the course of the last 15 months and certainly will continue to work with them on that," Psaki said in response to a question.

Responding to another question, Psaki said she is sure President Biden would travel to two Quad countries -- India and Australia -- in the future. Biden is scheduled to travel to Japan and South Korea later this month.

"I am sure he will, in the future. But we have two foreign trips we are still trying to finalise at this point. And so I do not have any predictions about when," Psaki said.





