US has deepened and strengthened its relationship with India: Official

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 06:13 AM IST

Assistant Secretary of State for Political Military Bureau, Jessica Lewis, also said India is an incredibly important country in the region.

The United States has deepened and strengthened its relationship with India, a senior State Department official.

"We have deepened and strengthened our relationship with India, the largest democracy in the world, an incredibly important country in the region, and we are continuing to do so," Lewis told Defense Writers Group.

"I think the way we see it is we offer India a choice when it comes to deepening and strengthening their security relationship with us. I feel very good about where that is going. Obviously, they have a long history of course, but I think we are making very good progress on that front," Lewis said.