US got first woman Vice President now, India got woman PM 50 years ago, reminds Priyanka Gandhi

On the birth anniversary of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, her granddaughter and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi reminded the world that the US might have got its first woman vice president now, India had got her first woman prime minister 50 years ago.



.@KamalaHarris 2020 में अमेरिका की पहली उप-राष्ट्रपति बनीं। आज इंदिरा जी की जयंती पर हमें एहसास होना चाहिए कि भारत की जनता ने 50 साल पहले ही एक महिला, श्रीमती इंदिरा गांधी को अपना प्रधानमंत्री चुना। इंदिरा जी का साहस व सामर्थ्य पूरे विश्व भर में महिलाओं को हमेशा प्रेरित करेगी। pic.twitter.com/nX3WYh2363

— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 19, 2020

Paying rich tributes to Indira Gandhi on November 19, Priyanka wrote in Hindi: “Kamala Harris became US’ first woman vice president in 2020. On Indira Gandhi’s birthday, we must remember that India had chosen a woman as the prime minister 50 years ago. Indira Gandhi’s courage and strength continues to inspire women across the world.”Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi was the daughter of independent India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru. She was the first and only woman Prime Minister of India. The Congress leader was in power from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until she was assassinated in October 1984.