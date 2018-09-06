App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 05:50 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US expects India to buy energy products, aircraft to fix trade gap: Mike Pompeo

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The United States expects India to increase purchases of US energy products and aircraft so the US trade deficit with the South Asian country is rectified, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

"They're going to buy more energy products from the United States, they're going to purchase more aircraft from the United States, we truly do appreciate that but the gap will remain," Pompeo told reporters after high-level talks with Indian officials in New Delhi.

"So we are urging them to do all that they can to narrow that gap. And at the same time it's important that the trade barriers that are there, places that American companies, that American workers products, can't be sold here be reduced."
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 05:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mike Pompeo #United States

