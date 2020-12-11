US elevates status of IP attaches in India, China, EU, Mexico

The US has elevated the status of its intellectual property attaches in India, China, European Union and Mexico to that of a Counsellor at their respective diplomatic missions.

IP attaches are the international face of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). IP attaches directly assist US businesses and advocate to improve intellectual property policies, laws and regulations abroad.

The four attaches receiving the rank of Counsellor are: John Cabeca (US Embassy, New Delhi); Cynthia Henderson (US Embassy, Mexico City); Duncan Willson (US Embassy, Beijing); and Susan Wilson (US Mission to the European Union, Brussels), the USPTO said on Thursday.

“The USPTO prides itself on working with foreign nations to protect global intellectual property rights, and the elevated status given to these USPTO attaches is a reflection of their hard work and commitment to the agency’s priorities,” said US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

Andrei Iancu, Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the USPTO, said the new title for the IP attaches sends a clear signal that the US takes very seriously the protection and enforcement of IP rights around the world.

“As counsellors, these officers will gain access to more senior officials of foreign governments, which is vital to their efforts on behalf of US rights holders,” he said.