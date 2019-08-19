App
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 02:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

J&K highway reopened after 3-hour-long blockade due to landslide

There was landslide due to heavy rains at the Khari Passi area early morning on the highway.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway reopened after a three-hour-long blockade due to landslide triggered by heavy rains in Udhampur district on August 19, officials said.

There was landslide due to heavy rains at the Khari Passi area early morning on the highway, they said.

Men and machinery were pressed into services to clear the blockade, the officials said, adding that traffic was later restored on the highway.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #India

