 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

US deploying public diplomacy professionals to mentor women-led ventures in India, says top diplomat

PTI
Jan 27, 2023 / 06:36 AM IST

In her address to the US-India Alliance Shatter Summit, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said when women succeed, inclusiveness increases and discrimination declines and when women thrive, communities are stronger and economies are more resilient.

Women entrepreneurs

The United States is deploying its public diplomacy professionals to mentor women-led, early-stage ventures in India, a top American diplomat has said.

In her address to the US-India Alliance Shatter Summit, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said when women succeed, inclusiveness increases and discrimination declines and when women thrive, communities are stronger and economies are more resilient.

“We are deploying our public diplomacy professionals to mentor women-led, early-stage ventures in India from an idea on the back of a napkin to a fully-functioning business,” Sherman said.

Women are critical for rapid and sustainable growth in India and everywhere. Indeed, before the pandemic, one study estimated that gender parity could add USD 770 billion to India’s GDP by 2025, Sherman said.