US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to arrive in India today for 3-day visit, likely to discuss Russian S-400 missile deal

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin is set to arrive in India on March 19 for a three-day trip. Austin is the first-ever US defence secretary to include India as part of his first overseas trip that also took him to Japan and South Korea.

Austin is scheduled to meet his counterpart Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit K Doval during his visit from March 19 to 21.

His visit to India, also first by a top member of President Joe Biden's cabinet, came days after the top leadership of the Quad grouping of India, the US, Japan and Australia vowed to expand their cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Ways to further strengthen India-US strategic ties, boosting cooperation in the Indo-Pacific amid growing Chinese assertiveness and the Afghan peace process are among issues likely to discussed in talks.

Ahead of the visit, Senator Robert Menendez, the Chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote to Austin and urged him to discuss India's plan to purchase the Russian S-400 missile defence system and concerns on human rights issues during his visit to New Delhi, as per a Hindustan Times report.

In October 2018, India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, notwithstanding a warning from the Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions.

"In meetings with Indian counterparts during your upcoming visit, I strongly encourage you to make clear that in all areas, including security cooperation, the US-India partnership must rest on adherence to democratic values," Menendez said in his letter.

On India's plan to purchase the Russian S-400 missile defence system, Menendez said if India chooses to go forward with its purchase, that act will clearly constitute a sanctionable transaction with the Russian defence sector under provisions of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act or CAATSA.