    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    US corporate sector congratulates Tata group on homecoming of Air India

    The Tata Group on Thursday regained control of Air India, 69 years after the Mumbai-based conglomerate relinquished its stake in the airline to the Central government.

    PTI
    January 28, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST
    US-India Business Council, a top American corporate body, has congratulated the Tata group for regaining the management and control of Air India airlines and commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for its asset monetisation programme.

    “Congrats to Tata Group on the homecoming of Air India!” US-India Business Council said in a tweet, commending the Government of India’s successful asset monetisation programme.

    USIBC said it looks forward to greater connectivity and opportunity in the US-India economic corridor. “A milestone moment for Tata Companies'', said Mukesh Aghi, president of US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum. “Congratulations to Chairman N. Chandrasekaran and the entire Tata Group,” he said.
