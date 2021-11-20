MARKET NEWS

US Congressman welcomes repeal of farm laws in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

PTI
November 20, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

US Congressman Andy Levin has welcomed the repeal of the three farm laws in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

Glad to see that after more than a year of protests, the three farm bills in India will be repealed, Congressman Andy Levin said on Friday.

This is proof that when workers stick together, they can defeat corporate interests and achieve progress – in India and around the world, he said in a tweet.

In his address to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Modi insisted that the laws were in the benefit of farmers and then apologised to people of the country while adding that the government could not convince a section of farmers despite its clear heart and clean conscience.

"I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws," Modi said.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at the three Delhi’s borders since November 2020 with the demand that the government repeal the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Hundreds of farmers have been camping at the three Delhi’s borders since November 2020 with the demand that the government repeal the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have also been demanding a new law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The Centre, which held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claimed that they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Farm laws #India #Narendra Modi #US Congressman
first published: Nov 20, 2021 07:26 am

