US Congressman welcomes India's decision to resume export of surplus COVID-19 vaccine

An influential US Congressman has welcomed India's decision to resume the export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool.

India's Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said the country will resume export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines in the fourth quarter of this year under the "Vaccine Maitri" programme to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool.

He, however, asserted that vaccinating own citizens remains the topmost priority of the government. COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and WHO.

"I welcome today's announcement by the Government of India to resume COVID-19 vaccine exports," Congressman Gregory Meeks, the chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a tweet on Monday.

"As the world's leading vaccine manufacturer, India's role is critical to defeating this pandemic," Meeks tweeted tagging an article by The New York Times.

India had stopped the export of COVID-19 vaccines after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in April this year.