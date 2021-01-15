MARKET NEWS

US Congressman praises India for supplying COVID-19 vaccines to neighbours

"Great to see our ally India purchasing and supplying millions of doses of COVID vaccines, manufactured in India, to its neighbours and partner nations around the world," Congressman Brad Sherman said in a tweet.

PTI
January 15, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST
LIVE Updates: Coronavirus pandemic | File image: A health worker performs a trial run of COVID-19 vaccine delivery system in Guwahati on January 8, 2021. (Image: AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A top American Congressman has applauded India for its plans to supply COVID-19 vaccines to its neighbours and partners around the world.

"India is one of the world''s largest manufacturers of inoculations. In a time of great need for the entire international community, India is stepping up to help the world overcome this pandemic," Sherman said.

India plans to purchase millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses and supply them to Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Seychelles and Mauritius.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jan 15, 2021 07:42 am

