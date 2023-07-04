US condemns attack on Indian Consulate by Khalistanis in San Francisco

The US Department of State has strongly condemned the act of violence by the Khalistan supporters after the reported vandalism and attempted arson at the Indian consulate in San Francisco.

The Khalistanis radicals set the Indian consulate on fire between 1:30 am and 2:30 am on July 2, as per a report by Diya TV.

The San Francisco fire department managed to promptly control and extinguish the fire, the report added.

There were no major damages or injuries to staff members. Authorities at the local, state, and federal levels were notified. This is the second attack on the consulate by Khalistan supporters in a span of five months. The first attack was in March.

“The U.S. strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S. is a criminal offense," Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US State Department tweeted.

In March, pro-Khalistani protesters attacked and damaged the Indian consulate in San Francisco, prompting sharp condemnation from the Indian government and India-Americans, who demanded immediate action against the perpetrators.

The protesters installed two Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises, raising pro-Khalistan slogans and breaking open the security barriers. These flags were quickly removed by two consulate personnel.

Pro-Khalistani supporters had pulled down the Indian tricolour flying atop the Indian high commission in London hours before the attack on the Indian consulate.