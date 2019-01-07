App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US blogger calls Indians 'too poor to buy an iPhone', gets schooled on social media

Indians did not take the post well, and some even found the post 'condescending' and 'racist'.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
An American yoga instructor and travel blogger received a lot of flak online after she made negative remarks about Indians in an Instagram post.

Parts of the post read that 'Indians are too poor to buy an iPhone'  and she expects someone in the 'most overcrowded country in the world' to return her lost iPhone X.

Colleen Grady, an influencer from Indianapolis, described how she lost her 'sleek and expensive iPhone X' in a post on the streets of Jaipur while she was exploring the place.

“Yep, I lost it in the poorest most overcrowded country I have ever visited and one of the most scammy tourist cities in all of India,” she said, adding further that she was not expecting to get it back as the phone is 'worth more money than some people in this country will have in their whole lifetime'.

Further, she even said anyone who finds it won’t know how to use the 'complex phone'. She also wrote the process of how she tried finding her phone at a homestay.

“We called the family and zipped around on their motorcycles to get back to my computer to try to find my iPhone. Then I found out that it is irrelevant if your phone is on airplane mode. The owner of the guesthouse left some messages to my phone in Hindi in case anyone found it. And I just was still frozen in shock.”

Lucky for her, a local called her up and informed about her phone. She went to get her phone from the stranger while she thought of 'carrying a mace'.

Indians did not take the post well, and some even found the post 'condescending' and 'racist'.



Grady not only deleted the post but also her account after she received a lot of criticism for the rant.

However, before she deleted the post, screenshots of it went viral on social media and Indians even threatened to boycott the brands associated with the blogger.

Grady later apologised explaining that she had 'no intentions to belittle the Indian culture'.

“The moral of the story was the blessings and gratitude I had for the Indian people who helped me in a moment of panic when losing my phone in a foreign country. I apologise the most for the amount of pure hate that this has pulled out of so many people’s hearts and spread around the world”, read the apology on her travel website.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 02:09 pm

tags #India #trends #US

