    US becoming India's biggest trading partner is testament to bilateral ties says Raja Krishnamoorthi

    PTI
    April 19, 2023 / 06:50 AM IST
    The United States' becoming India's largest trading partner is testament to the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two democracies, an Indian American Congressman said Tuesday.

    "The rapid growth of trade between the United States and India is a testament to the ties between our democracies growing stronger as our partnership increases both the prosperity and the security of our nations and the broader world," Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said.

    "Even as the United States has become India's largest trading partner, it is essential that we continue to recognise the enormous potential for further growth to strengthen both of our economies and create American jobs," Krishnamoorthi said in response to recent news that the US has emerged as India's biggest trading partner in 2022-23.

    first published: Apr 19, 2023 06:50 am