US-based NGO drops India's global freedom score, says harassment of govt critics rose under PM Modi

Harassment of journalists and other government critics has increased in Prime Minister Narendra Modi tenure, said Freedom House, a US government-funded NGO, in its global freedom of democracies report.

In the report titled, 'A Leaderless Struggle for Democracy', India’s overall score in global freedom dropped to 71 out of 100 in 2020 as against 75 in 2019. The country scored 34 out of 40 on political rights and 37 out of 60 on civil liberties. In Internet freedom, Indian scored 55 out of 100.

The report covered developments in 195 nations and 15 territories from January 1 to December 31, 2019.

In the executive summary of the report, the NGO stated: “India maintains a robust electoral democracy with a competitive multiparty system at the federal and state level, though politics are marred by corruption.”

It stated that the constitution of India “guarantees civil liberties including freedom of expression and religion, but harassment of journalists and other government critics has increased under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as have religiously motivated attacks against non-Hindus.”

“Certain minority groups—notably Muslims, scheduled castes (Dalits), and scheduled tribes (Adivasis)—remain economically and socially marginalised despite general legal equality and, in some cases, affirmative-action programmes,” it added.

The report acknowledged that elections and selection procedures are 'free and fair', but stated that the Election Commission’s decisions concerning “the timing and phasing of national elections, and allegations of selective enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, which regulates politicians’ campaign behaviour and techniques, suggested bias toward the BJP.”

On the freedom of media, the report said, “Private media are vigorous and diverse, and investigations and scrutiny of politicians are common, but there have been escalating attacks on press freedom under the Modi government.”

The report dubbed judiciary as “independent of the political branches of the government.”