US Bankruptcy court admits MCA’s plea against Nirav Modi

In a development in the PNB fraud case, the United States Bankruptcy court has granted Corporate Affairs Ministry’s plea to take deposition and discovery against fugitive billionaire Nirav Modi and two others.

The court disposed of Firestar International executive Mihir Bhansali’s objections, which were based on the alleged role that PNB may have played in the Rs 14,000-crore fraud. It also vetted a report by a corporate affairs ministry-appointed examiner about the use of a shadow company for execution of the fraud. “The examiner has conducted over 50 interviews with the debtors and parties related with Nirav Modi. Entries of a shadow company in the United Arab Emirates were also found by the examiner,” a source told Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol had first reported in July that the United States Bankruptcy court had ordered issue of summons for examination of Modi, Bhansali, and his wife Rakhi Bhansali. The US court had also recognised PNB’s claim on proceeds of any asset sold by the US debtors of the Nirav Modi entities.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs had on February 26 filed a petition against bankruptcy proceedings of Nirav Modi in the US court and sought that PNB be made party to the sale of any assets of his entities. This is the first time that the MCA has intervened in any such foreign case pertaining to an Indian company.

Earlier this month, authorities in the United Kingdom confirmed that Nirav Modi is in their territory prompting the CBI to move an extradition request.

The case pertains to allegedly cheating the state-run PNB through fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertakings (LoUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs). The agency recently chargesheeted both Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi separately in the scam.