you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 09:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

US asks Pakistan to immediately end 'support' and 'safe haven' to all terrorist groups

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Whatsapp

The White House asked Pakistan to immediately end "support" and "safe haven" to all terror groups as it strongly condemned the Pulwama terrorist attack.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday that left at least 37 personnel dead and many critically wounded.

"The United States calls on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a late night statement on Thursday.

"This attack only strengthens our resolve to bolster counterterrorism cooperation and coordination between the United States and India," she said in a strongly-worded statement issued by the White House.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 09:06 am

tags #Pakistan #US #White House #World News

