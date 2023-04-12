US Ambassador-Designate Eric Garcetti in India today

Eric Garcetti, the United States’ Ambassador-designate has arrived in India today on April 12. His move comes over two years after former US envoy Kenneth Juster stepped down in 2021 after Joe Biden became the US President.

The official Twitter account of the US Embassy to India, posted about Garcetti’s arrival.

He is considered a close aide of Biden, and received the confirmation to the post from the US Senate around a month ago in March. Garcetti is the former Mayor of Los Angeles and was nominated to the post nearly two years back.

