App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Urmila Matondkar seeks police protection after Congress-BJP workers clash

The scuffle took place near Borivali station where Matondkar, Congress candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, was campaigning, police said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Monday approached police for protection after a clash between Congress and BJP supporters during her poll campaign in north Mumbai.

The scuffle took place near Borivali station where Matondkar, Congress candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, was campaigning, police said.

The BJP workers chanted slogans outside the Borivali railway station, shouting 'Modi, Modi' as they confronted the Congress workers, an onlooker said.

BJP has fielded sitting MP Gopal Shetty from the constituency.

related news

Matondkar told reporters that she lodged the police complaint for her safety after some BJP workers barged into her rally.

She said she was shocked by the "blatant violation" of model code of conduct by the workers of the ruling party and blamed the BJP for "creating fear".

"This is just the beginning and may take a violent turn. I have asked for police protection as there is a threat to my life. I have filed a police complaint," she said.

Matondkar said those who "barged" into the rally were not common people, but of the BJP. The common people will not behave in "violent ways" like these persons, she added.

"Those who confronted our rally indulged in vulgar dancing and used abusive language. May be they wanted to scare the women who were walking near us," she said.

She said she was contemplating approaching the Election Commission on the issue.

"Shocked at the blatant violation of code of conduct and hostile acts by BJP workers.. I was constrained to lodge police complaint for my own safety and to save the dignity of my female supporters..," Matondkar tweeted.

Mumbai goes to polls on April 29 in the fourth phase of the general election.

Matondkar, 45, joined the Congress last month. She said she was in it for the long-term and wanted to fight against the politics of hate.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 03:57 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

World Cup 2019 India Squad: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu out, Dinesh Ka ...

Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man, Katrina Kaif as Black Widow: Bollywood act ...

Exclusive: Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara come together for Netflix's ...

Bharat Poster: Salman Khan looks promising in his elderly look from th ...

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daener ...

Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry is too hot to handle ...

Exclusive: Rani Mukerji’s brother makes film on bipolar disorder; sp ...

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are picking up projects that they can s ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 Review: Sansa Stark looks confident ...

Florida Man Killed by 'Extremely Dangerous' Flightless Bird He Kept on ...

Infographics: Key Statistics Every Voter Should Know

Viral Photo of Sambit Patra Kneeling on Pakistan Flag Turns Out to be ...

Mercedes-Benz Maker Daimler Faces Probe Over New Cheating Software

India Successfully Test Fires 1,000-km Range Sub-Sonic Cruise Missile ...

Game of Thrones S8 E2 Preview: The White Walkers Are Here, Where are t ...

Child Rights Panel Seeks Report From District Magistrates After Minors ...

Maisie Williams: Even if Game of Thrones is the Greatest Thing I Ever ...

Game of Thrones Season 8: Best Ways to Avoid Spoilers

How new ITR forms for FY18-19 notified by the Income Tax department wi ...

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections 2019: Aggressive Congress chief minis ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Why is Prime Minister Modi so obsessed with ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends higher, Nifty near 11,700; Tata Motors surge ...

It's The Economy: Sharp fall in private sector investments, exports la ...

Brokerages bullish on TCS post Q4 results; should you buy?

Mutual funds, rating agencies and the folly of loans against promoter ...

In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP's hopes lie in Sabarimala factor, support f ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 review: A How To Train Your Dragon ...

EC crackdown on poll code violations unmistakable, but more gumption n ...

Jet Airways crisis: Crucial day for airline as lenders meet today; fin ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Premier League: Unstoppable Liverpool continue resurgence as toothless ...

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.