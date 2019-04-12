App
India
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Urmila Matondkar holds meeting with MNS leaders

Matondkar met MNS's North Mumbai vice president Nayan Kadam and other local leaders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Actor Urmila Matondkar, who is contesting as a Congress candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat against sitting BJP MP Gopal Shetty, Friday met MNS leaders to discuss about her poll campaign.

Matondkar met MNS's North Mumbai vice president Nayan Kadam and other local leaders.

"Had a strong strategic meeting with the MNS leaders. It's exhilarating to see the strength multiplying everyday. It's their trust that will make my journey towards the victory an incredible one," she said in a statement.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray himself is in Nanded to campaign against BJP candidate Pratap Chiklikar.

During his 'gudi padwa' address to party workers last week, Thackeray lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, and said it did not matter to him if his campaign against the saffron party benefited the Congress and NCP.

State Congress president Ashok Chavan is the sitting MP from Nanded and is seeking re-election.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 09:38 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Urmila Matondkar

